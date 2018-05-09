New location, new opportunities for HNS

From handicap parking spaces to office cubicles, House of Neighborly Service volunteers are enjoying the perks of their new space at 1331 Jamie Lane in Waterloo.

“We’ve got our handicap space and our rent is the same amount of money. So this is really a no-brainer,” HNS office facilitator Jan Dudley said of the move.

HNS vice president Kelly Lerch added the new space puts them in the vicinity of the Monroe County Health Department and Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facility.

The Monroe County Health Department and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are planning to move in to 1312 Jamie Lane behind Bobeck’s Sports Bar & Grill in the fall.

“We’re going to be part of a little networking place here. I think that’s a big plus for us,” Lerch noted.

Dudley added that HNS has the ability to meet people’s needs more efficiently. As a result of the move, HNS will have an on-site case manager from noon to 3 p.m. every day of the week.

“Because we are able to do intake interviews, we are much quicker and much more timely on getting services to folks who are in situations,” she explained. “The pyramid is growing.

“We continue to add office help, new volunteers, bring new blood, bring new ideas…>>>

