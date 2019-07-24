New I-255 exit gets $33M

The Illinois General Assembly passed a $45 billion capital plan earlier this year and some of that money will be coming to this area.

Although the state is still determining where all the funds will go, it has released information on some larger projects for various parts of the state.

Locally, $33 million is allocated for a new I-255 interchange at Dupo with connection to Davis Street Ferry Road to facilitate industrial and commercial growth.

Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson said the village is already surveying to see exactly where the interchange would go and what properties and roads it would impact…

