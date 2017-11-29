New coach to lead Dupo boys hoops

The Dupo High School boys basketball team has a new head coach who hopes to usher in a winning spirit following years of disappointment for the program.

Steve Roustio takes over a Tigers squad that finished 6-21 last season and has not had a winning campaign since 2005-06.

Roustio spent eight seasons as head coach in Granite City before resigning following the 2015-16 campaign. He served as an assistant coach at Wood River last year, and has previous head coaching stints at Petersburg Porta and Highland.

He knows it will take some time to develop the program, but Roustio plans to keep the Tigers working hard toward winning.

Key returning players from last year’s squad include Kolbie Allen, Kyle Steinhauer, Malik Calhoun and Tyler Touchette…>>>

