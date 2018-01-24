New café brewing educational experience

Traditionally, Columbia High School Transition Program students don their smiles and go to work serving administrators, students, staff and faculty at their Flight Crew store inside the school.

The program benefits from the sales, and customers can show off their Eagle pride and know they are supporting a good cause. And though CHS special education teacher Chelsea Adair said the store continues to operate, the new Eagle’s Nest Café inside the 11 South medical complex is also brewing work experience for the students.

“It is a great opportunity for the CHS students,” said Columbia School District Special Education Director Jeanne Goacher, who is coordinating the café program with Adair.

Adair is in her first year running the transition program for which there are currently eight students.

“The students are learning a lot of soft skills — they’re communicating with customers, stacking shelves, filling orders, handling money,” Adair said of the added venture.

Lorrie Maag of the 11 South development company Admiral Parkway added that students are also learning to manage their time.

“I think it’s been pretty good,” she said. “The people in the building really like that they’re here…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the January 24, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.