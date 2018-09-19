New book documents historic trail

Retired Columbia High School Principal Dennis Patton has released his new book titled “The Kaskaskia-Cahokia Trail.”

The book, which is now available, is the culmination of seven years of writing.

But the idea for the book has been germinating in Patton’s mind since shortly after 2008, when he was appointed to the Columbia Heritage Preservation Commission.

Not long after, the history lover and his friend, Terry Schramm, bought Sand Bank School in Columbia. In 2010, while going through the school’s records, Patton saw a mention of the Kaskaskia-Cahokia Trail.

That inspired Patton to research the trail. While doing so, he found a Landmarks Illinois article from 2000 in material from the Columbia Historical Society naming the trail as one of the most endangered historic places in the state.

“When I saw that I thought, ‘this trail must have been important if they think it’s one of the most endangered things in Illinois,’” Patton said. “So that kind of prompted me to get started…

