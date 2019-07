By James Moss on July 24, 2019 at 12:40 pm

Pictured is Columbia School Board president Scott Middelkamp with Columbia police officer Anthony Delaney, who will be serving as the new school resource officer.

The Columbia school district will have two high-profile new faces after Thursday’s school board meeting.

The board hired a new assistant principal for Columbia High School and met the district’s new school resource officer, in addition to continuing debate on the Parkview Elementary School roof project.

CHS needs a new assistant principal because its former one, Angela Huels, is now principal at Columbia Middle School…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.