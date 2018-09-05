Neff promoted in minor leagues

Gibault Catholic High School Class of 2014 baseball standout Zach Neff is moving up the ranks of the minor leagues.

Neff, who was drafted this past June in the 31st round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Minnesota Twins after pitching for Mississippi State University in the College World Series, was recently promoted to the Class A Cedar Rapids Kernals of the Midwest League.

He was playing for the Rookie-level Elizabethton Twins prior to the call-up. At Elizabethton, Neff went 3-2 with a 4.87 ERA and five saves with 22 strikeouts in 20 and one-third innings pitched.

On Aug. 25, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound lefty reliever made his debut with Cedar Rapids, pitching two and two-thirds scoreless innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed in a victory over the Kane County Cougars…>>>

Read more about Zach Neff and his travels through the Major League Baseball minor league system in the September 5, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

