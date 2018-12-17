NB lane closures Tuesday on I-255 north of Dupo
By Republic-Times
on December 17, 2018 at 2:14 pm
Drivers should expect significant traffic delays on northbound I-255 north of Dupo, between mile post 12 and Route 157, beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 18, to repair concrete on the bridge deck. The center and right lanes of northbound I-255 will be closed for this work. All lanes are expected to reopen by 3 p.m.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use alternate routes during this time.
