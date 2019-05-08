Nature preserve ready for public

After more than five years of hard work, Clifftop is ready to open the Paul Wightman Subterranean Nature Preserve to the public.

Located at 3325 G Road in Fults, the local nonprofit, which focuses on preserving and protecting area bluff lands, acquired the 535-acre property in late 2013.

The preserve sits on top of the 51st largest cave in the country, Fogelpole cave system, which was the impetus for the group buying the land.

“Fogelpole cave is the largest and most diverse cave system in all of Illinois,” Clifftop President Jared Nobbe said. “The importance of acquiring PWSNP was so that Clifftop could ensure that water entering the cave would be clear and provide a strong ecosystem for the life-forms dwelling in the cave…”

The grand opening of the preserve will take place May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a short program with speakers at 11 a.m., with refreshments immediately after. Then, a walking tour of the prairie will start at 1 p.m.

Individuals must register to attend the grand opening by calling 618-935-2542 or emailing cliffmbr@htc.net by May 11…

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.