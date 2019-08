By James Moss on August 7, 2019 at 11:23 am

Efforts to make the Cahokia Mounds a national park are nearing the finish line, with legislation recently introduced in Congress by Illinois lawmakers.

Mounds in Monroe County are included in this proposal.

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) introduced companion bills in the House and Senate on July 18 and July 30, respectively…

