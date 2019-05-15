Mullins takes final bow

A Waterloo High School icon’s career reached its crescendo last Tuesday night, as Director of Bands Michael Mullins conducted his final concert.

Following the band’s final song, the group received its customary standing ovation. But this time it was clearly directed at one person as the crowd started chanting the 60-year-old’s name.

“It was great,” Mullins said of the event. “It was a really rewarding experience. The kids played really well. They really came through and handled the whole night very professionally.”

Typically, seniors are honored during this concert, and they all got their moments, but the focus was on the man who has spent the last 34 years teaching music in the district.

After handing out the last of the student awards, the seniors presented Mullins with a frame and autographed picture of the entire band. They also read a poem one of them wrote for him, which included these lines:

“Band camps, night practices and Saturday trips,

The hours you put in no one can eclipse.

Marching, pep, jazz and concert band,

Would have been lost without your hand.

Your dedication to so many musicians,

To inspire us all you made it your mission.”

