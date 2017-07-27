Mr. BBQ opens Waterloo location

of Millstadt began whipping up barbecue for the public last year when he opened Mr. BBQ’s Rib Shack & Catering at 106 N. Main Street in Smithton.

Now, Guyton, 42, has a second location at Mystic Oak Golf Course in Waterloo, which has already been a hit in just the first couple weeks of opening.

“Some people who haven’t come back here for a couple years came to my restaurant and now it’s their place again. It makes me feel good,” he said.

Guyton, who is also a full-time investigator for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, said the idea to open Mr. BBQ at Mystic Oak, 643 Ridge Road, came from golf course owner Carl Unverfehrt.

“I think (having Mr. BBQ) is going to help a lot,” Unverfehrt said. “He’s very much into what he’s doing. He makes sure everything is clean. They make sure the staff knows what they’re doing.”

Since opening, Guyton has catered three Waterloo events, including the Hot ‘N Spicy Women’s Golf Tournament, an event for Monty Wolfe, owner of Sure Shine Auto Wash in Waterloo, and a baby shower…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the July 26 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these location.