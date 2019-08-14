Mowers stolen from Millstadt business

The Millstadt Police Department is investigating the July 30 theft of three large lawn mowers from Hartmann Farm Supply, 3550 Douglas Road.

Police said a trailer hauling three large mowers was stolen from the property. The trailer was recovered later that morning on Roachtown Road, police said, but the mowers were nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Millstadt police at 618-476-7250.