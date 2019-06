By Republic-Times on June 23, 2019 at 12:06 pm

Pictured is the scene of the Sunday morning crash in Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded about 9:45 a.m. Sunday after a moving truck struck the corner of a residence at 9 Spring Lake Court in Columbia.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Columbia police and fire department personnel responded to the crash.

The vehicle involved was a Mandy McGuire real estate moving truck.