Motorcyclist airlifted in crash near Renault

A 21-year-old Waterloo man was airlifted for treatment of serious injuries sustained when the dirt bike he was driving collided nearly head-on with a car early Friday evening near Renault in southern Monroe County.

Police said a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Samuel J. Jacobson was traveling west on Henning Road just west of G Road at about 6 p.m. when it collided with a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old male from Fults, which was traveling east on Henning Road.

Jacobson was transported by Monroe County EMS ambulance to its base in Waterloo, were Survival Flight airlifted him to Saint Louis University Hospital.