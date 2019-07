By Republic-Times on July 9, 2019 at 7:33 pm

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to a motorcycle crash on the northbound exit ramp onto Route 3 from Route 158 in Columbia.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to Mercy South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. He was conscious and breathing at the scene.

The northbound ramp from Route 158 to Route 3 was shut down as personnel handled the crash.