By Republic-Times on August 4, 2019 at 1:44 am

Pictured is the crash scene in Waterloo on Saturday night.

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a car and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on North Market Street in front of Rural King in Waterloo about 9 p.m. Saturday.

ARCH Air Medical Services was requested to transport the driver of the motorcycle by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital following the crash.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

The Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the scene.