 More than a bridge in Maeystown - Republic-Times | News

More than a bridge in Maeystown

By on August 7, 2019 at 11:20 am

Being historic can be challenging.

The Maeystown Historic District, which includes much of the “little town only one block big,” had a problem with its main entry point, the one-lane stone bridge that embodies the essence of the village.

The bridge, like many of the stone structures in Maeystown, is well over a century old. Christy Muertz, property manager for the Maeystown Preservation Society, noticed the need for repairs three years ago and decided to take action. 

A ribbon-cutting to commemorate the bridge restoration will take place at 2 p.m. this Sunday…

For more, pick up this week’s issue of the Republic-Times or click here to subscribe

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.