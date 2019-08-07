More than a bridge in Maeystown

Being historic can be challenging.

The Maeystown Historic District, which includes much of the “little town only one block big,” had a problem with its main entry point, the one-lane stone bridge that embodies the essence of the village.

The bridge, like many of the stone structures in Maeystown, is well over a century old. Christy Muertz, property manager for the Maeystown Preservation Society, noticed the need for repairs three years ago and decided to take action.

A ribbon-cutting to commemorate the bridge restoration will take place at 2 p.m. this Sunday…

