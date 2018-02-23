More I-255 lane restrictions

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced additional lane restrictions will restrict traffic on I-255 through March 2, weather permitting. The construction, to repair a bridge deck, will affect the southbound lanes at mile post 19, about one mile south of the Interstate 64 exit.

IDOT expects significant traffic delays are expected in the area, and encourage motorists to use alternative routes. Traffic control devices will be assist motorists during these restrictions; IDOT and Illinois State Police urge that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

Additional information is available on the traffic work is available at stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

Reduced speed limits in traffic work zones apply even when workers are not present. Also keep in mind the fines for speeding in construction or maintenance work zones are a minimum of $375 for the first offense and a minimum of $1,000 for the second offense with the potential of a suspended license for 90 days.

The state of Illinois also enacted a Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, Jan. 1, 2017, requiring drivers approaching construction or emergency vehicles with flashing lights to reduce speed within safe limits and change lanes or face hefty fines and potential loss of license for up to two years. To read more on Scott’s Law, click here.

To read more from IDOT on general safety practices in work zones and consequences for not obeying them, click here.