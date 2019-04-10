Morani moving on

Jimmy Morani

Columbia City Administrator James “Jimmy” Morani submitted his letter of resignation following the April 1 meeting of the Columbia City Council meeting, but it was no April Fools’ joke.

Morani, who has lived in the area since 1995 and worked for Columbia since 2014, has accepted a position as town manager in Abingdon, Va.

“I have enjoyed living and working in Columbia,” Morani said. “At this point in my career, I evaluated my long-term career goals and what was in my family’s best interests. The town manager position in Abingdon, Va. presents a unique opportunity for me with new challenges. And, like Columbia, it is a wonderful place to raise a family…

