Monroe County ushers in the 21st Century

(This is the final installment in our year-long series recounting the rich and colorful history of Monroe County from the first settlement to today in honor of its 200th anniversary.)

Monroe County rang in 2016 with a determined effort led by Valmeyer’s Dennis Knobloch and Columbia’s Mike Kovarik to observe our county’s Bicentennial, to celebrate it with event recreations and reinforce our appreciation of the contributions of our forefathers in building a community that predates the establishment of Illinois by two years.

The final segment being reviewed – 2000 to 2016 – has been a period of growth and change. It has been a time of great economic and population growth, and also a time of some economic backsliding.

Businesses have come. Businesses have gone. But largely, the 16-year period has been good to most here, living relatively prosperously in an extraordinarily pleasant county.

The year 2000 concluded with an official population of 27,619. Ten years later, the 2010 census revealed a population of 32,957, a nearly 17 percent growth. Waterloo and Columbia are currently in the process of organizing special censuses to ensure the full breadth of their continued growth is represented.

In response to this growth, two new schools were built to accommodate local youth – Columbia Middle School along Route 3, and Waterloo High School just off of South Market Street.

We have seen the emergence of new businesses. Currently most visible is the five-story medical office building, 11 South, located at the north entrance to Columbia off Route 3…>>>

