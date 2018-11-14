Monroe County thankful for its veterans

On Nov. 11, 1918, World War I, known at the time as the “war to end all wars,” ended with an armistice.

One hundred years to the day, services around Monroe County honored local military veterans who fought in that war, and all the ones that came before or since.

In Columbia, Veterans Day services took place at the Post 581 American Legion Hall.

The ceremony began with a welcome from Post 581 Commander Greg Smith, the posting of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the playing of the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” and a prayer.

Then, Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson gave opening remarks, focusing on the ways the city honors veterans, including the recent veterans parade.

“Any day that we have a chance to thank the veterans, it’s a great day,” he said…>>>

