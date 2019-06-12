Monroe County property auction

Very few of us think our garages need more “stuff.” Monroe County is no exception, according to Monroe County Clerk and Recorder Jonathan McLean. Virtually every county department is looking for more storage space for everything from records to no-longer-used furniture and equipment.

There’s an accumulation of items in the large metal county garage building between the Monroe County Jail and Post Office on E. Third Street. Some are items no longer used in the courthouse and other county departments, like desks, file cabinets, older computer equipment, and even electric typewriters and an engineering drafting table.

In addition to the routine items, there are a multitude of collectables, hobby items, antiques and other useful items that have gone unclaimed after they were collected following crimes in the county.

According the Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, many date back to Sheriff Dan Kelly’s terms heading the Sheriff’s Department…

Read more in this week’s issue. To subscribe, click here.