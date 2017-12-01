Monroe County kicking off Illinois Bicentennial celebration

Having recently celebrated its 200th anniversary, Monroe County is now ready to help kick off the upcoming Illinois Bicentennial with some local events.

Illinois officially became a state on Dec. 3, 1818. The state has designated that date for the kickoff of the year-long birthday celebration.

The Illinois Bicentennial will honor the many ways the state has influenced American history, achievement, culture, innovation and more.

This Sunday, Dec. 3, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners will gather in Maeystown during the Old-Fashioned German Christmas event, where they will join village president Terryl Walster as an official Illinois Bicentennial proclamation is read from the steps of the Maeystown General Store and Corner George Inn. Dignitaries will arrive by carriage at 1 p.m., with a short ceremony to follow. The public will be asked to join in singing the state song, “Illinois.”

On Monday, Dec. 4, the Monroe County Board and county officials will raise the Illinois Bicentennial flag at the flagpole by the circle drive on the east side of the courthouse (Market Street side) at 8 a.m.

Also on Monday, Waterloo and Columbia will each conduct ceremonial flag raising ceremonies at noon at their respective City Hall buildings. Mayors Tom Smith and Kevin Hutchinson will read proclamations at these events.

The Kaskaskia Trail Chorus will sing patriotic tunes to celebrate the occasion in Columbia.

In Waterloo, songs will be performed by the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School second graders and choir, as well as the Gibault a cappela group.

The public is invited to attend and participate in all of these events.