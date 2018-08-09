Monroe County Farmers Market turns 30

In the spring of 1988, Tony Roider owned a shop at 124 W. Mill Street in Waterloo.

Since he owned that shop, Roider had vendors come in and sell him produce. Seeing the quality of their product, Roider persuaded two of his vendors to begin a farmers market with him.

At the original market, vendors sold fewer products than they do now, with apples, peaches, asparagus, strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes and melons making up most of their products.

Despite a somewhat low variety, current Monroe County Farmers Market financial secretary Art Lehr said people still liked it.

“Years ago, it was great,” Lehr said.

Over the years, the market has moved around, with a particular highlight being when it was located in downtown Waterloo.

At that time, downtown had more stores than it does now, leading to more potential customers.

Given that bump in business, the market increased its offering. It had more vegetables, bedding and hanging plants. It also showcased canned and baked goods. It even had live music.

“They had all kinds of things back then to accommodate kids,” Lehr said…>>>

