Monroe County EMS celebrating 40 years

Monroe County EMS has a long history of employing the community’s heroes and looks to celebrate that history this year during its 40th anniversary.

In 1978, Monroe County Ambulance Service came to life when local funeral home directors disbanded their ambulance services. Monroe County Ambulance’s humble beginnings included about 45 people volunteering to serve as emergency personnel.

“Some were (registered nurses) who had never ridden on an ambulance and some were already EMTs employed in hospital emergency rooms,” a report written by former Monroe County EMS Director Georgia Borcharding reads. “Most, however, were new to the field and eager to learn.”

At the time, Borcharding shares in the document, the ambulances carried no more than First Aid treatment and EMTs could only control bleeding, treat wounds and burns, and give manual CPR to heart attack victims.

Forty years later, not much has changed in terms of these heroes’ dedication to saving lives, though a lot of advancements have been made in terms of equipment and capabilities.

“We try to continue keeping more updated equipment as long as its within the budget,” Monroe County EMS Director Carla Heise, who started with EMS 18 years ago, explained.

Over the years, Heise has seen the service switch to electronic stretchers, add an AutoPulse Resuscitation System — a portable chest compression device with a constricting band and backboard that administers continuous CPR — and upgrade cardiac monitors…>>>

