Monroe County as viewed from regional perspective

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce heard from a regional chamber representative on economics and demographics in Monroe County during Thursday’s monthly lunch meeting at The Falls.

St. Louis Regional Chamber Director of Economic Research and Analysis Ruth Sergenian showed the Columbia Chamber different data, such as a 5 percent poverty level in the county, the county’s 3.6 percent unemployment rate, overall population and more.

As many residents know, the county of 34,000 people is not as much a work destination as a place of residence. Sergenian confirmed this suspicion with an inflow/outflow analysis. According to Sergenian, this analysis comes from the most recent U.S. Census data available — which in this case is 2015 data.

The inflow/outflow analysis shows only 4,338 workers commuting from other areas for employment in the county. Meanwhile, only 4,316 residents remain in Monroe County for work while 13,123 commute out of the county to work in other areas.

Monroe County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Edie Koch said seeing that people from the St. Louis region come into the county to work can help attract new business.

“It’s not a large county so you have to put together data that shows the county draws employment from a larger area to make the case for new business coming in,” she said…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the October 25 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.