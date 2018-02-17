Monday crash in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on February 19, 2018 at 1:21 pm
Emergency personnel responded about 1:10 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at South Main Street in Columbia. A traffic signal was reportedly damaged in the crash.
There was road blockage, but none of those involved in the crash required medical transport from the scene.
Columbia Fire Department personnel assisted police with traffic control.
