Mixed feelings about school safety in Columbia

Some expressed confidence in the administration’s ability to keep the schools safe. Others shared frustrations with a lack of initiative toward increasing security within the Columbia School District.

Regardless of the opinion, worry or suggestion, Columbia parents had the opportunity to make their voices heard during a school safety forum last Tuesday at Columbia Middle School. More than 50 people attended the forum.

The event comes on the heels of a falling out between the district and a group of Columbia High School parents concerned over the lack of communication regarding a recent school threat, which resulted in the two-year expulsion of a student.

Columbia school superintendent Dr. Gina Segobiano told parents she would make more of an effort to keep them informed.

“Parents, trust me, I heard you loud and clear. This is the first time this has ever happened where we had social media takeover,” she said. “I’m learning that aspect as well. I can assure you at no time were your children in any imminent danger.

“I will learn from this experience and do my best as long as the police department basically is OK with my communication and it does not compromise that situation. I will vow to do my best to get things out sooner.”

Columbia Deputy Police Chief Jason Donjon said the school district can send out a notification letting parents know the students are safe as long as no specifics of the case are disseminated…>>>

