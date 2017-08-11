Mitchell Krebs | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on August 11, 2017 at 12:37 pm
Mitchell Krebs
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Mitchell Krebs from the Waterloo Millers baseball team in the Mon-Clair League.
The former Edwardsville High School standout made a huge impact for the Millers this summer, hitting .421 with 22 runs scored during the regular season.
He hit a key RBI triple and made a sensational defensive gem at second base during Saturday’s playoff win for Waterloo over Charleston.
