Mitchell Krebs | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Mitchell Krebs from the Waterloo Millers baseball team in the Mon-Clair League.

The former Edwardsville High School standout made a huge impact for the Millers this summer, hitting .421 with 22 runs scored during the regular season.

He hit a key RBI triple and made a sensational defensive gem at second base during Saturday’s playoff win for Waterloo over Charleston.