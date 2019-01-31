Missouri man charged in home repair scam

A Missouri man is facing felony charges in connection with an alleged home repair scam involving a Waterloo senior citizen.

Vincent A. Comparato, 39, of Wentzville, Mo., was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated home repair fraud and theft by deception. Court information states that between Nov. 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018, Comparato entered into a written contract in the amount of $58,000 with a senior resident of the Sterritt’s Run subdivision in Waterloo for the renovation, repair and installation of a pool and outdoor area “and doing so, knowingly promised performance which the defendant did not intend to perform or knew would not be performed.”

The theft by deception charge alleges that Comparato – who has a criminal history in Missouri – obtained checks in the amount of $9,700, $14,800 and $5,000 as part of the unfulfilled home repair contract.

Bond was set in the amount of $50,000, after which Comparato posted $5,000 with a scheduled court date at the Monroe Courthouse of Feb. 21.

This case was investigated by the Waterloo Police Department.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to a scam, either in person, online or by phone, is urged to contact their local police department immediately.