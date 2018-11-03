Missing woman found near Stemler Cave

Columbia Fire Department responded about 5:55 p.m. Sunday to a report of a missing woman and her three dogs in the woods of Stemler Cave Woods Nature Preserve in the CFD coverage area of St. Clair County. She was located about 6:30 p.m.

Millstadt Fire Department and Waterloo Fire Department assisted with manpower and personal utility vehicles to better cover the terrain. CFD requested Dupo Fire Department stand by at their station.

Stemler Cave Woods Nature Preserve, at 2200 Stemler Road, is home to the Homer F. Stemler Memorial Walking Trail with more than two miles of hiking trail and rife with sinkholes.