Missing woman found near Stemler Cave
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on November 4, 2018 at 7:11 pm
Columbia Fire Department responded about 5:55 p.m. Sunday to a report of a missing woman and her three dogs in the woods of Stemler Cave Woods Nature Preserve in the CFD coverage area of St. Clair County. She was located about 6:30 p.m.
Millstadt Fire Department and Waterloo Fire Department assisted with manpower and personal utility vehicles to better cover the terrain. CFD requested Dupo Fire Department stand by at their station.
Stemler Cave Woods Nature Preserve, at 2200 Stemler Road, is home to the Homer F. Stemler Memorial Walking Trail with more than two miles of hiking trail and rife with sinkholes.
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer.
email: andrea@republictimes.net