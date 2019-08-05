Missing local man located

Michael Dooley

A Monroe County man reported missing in early July was located safe elsewhere in the metro-east.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department had sought help from the public in locating 29-year-old Michael P. Dooley of Waterloo after his parents reported him missing on July 2. He had last been seen by family members on June 24.

Dooley was located recently in Madison County, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Major Jim Lansing.

“Dooley was located on a traffic stop by the Granite City Police Department,” Lansing told the Republic-Times. “He is an adult and was taken out of the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System. Family notified.”