Millstadt wins Mon-Clair playoffs

Pictured, Millstadt shortstop Tony Kossina makes a play against Waterloo earlier this season.

The Millstadt Green Machine relished the role of underdog in the Mon-Clair League Playoffs over the weekend, posting wins over three higher-seeded teams to win this year’s league championship.

Longtime Millstadt manager Norm “Shorty” Toenjes guided his squad with a heavy heart. His sister, Rita Helfrich, died Saturday at the age of 57 following a long battle with breast cancer.

“She would’ve wanted me to be there,” an emotional Toenjes told the Republic-Times on Monday…

