 Millstadt wins Mon-Clair playoffs - Republic-Times | News

Millstadt wins Mon-Clair playoffs

By on August 14, 2019 at 11:13 am
Pictured, Millstadt shortstop Tony Kossina makes a play against Waterloo earlier this season.

The Millstadt Green Machine relished the role of underdog in the Mon-Clair League Playoffs over the weekend, posting wins over three higher-seeded teams to win this year’s league championship.

Longtime Millstadt manager Norm “Shorty” Toenjes guided his squad with a heavy heart. His sister, Rita Helfrich, died Saturday at the age of 57 following a long battle with breast cancer.

“She would’ve wanted me to be there,” an emotional Toenjes told the Republic-Times on Monday…

Read more in the Aug. 14 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper, or click here to subscribe.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.