Millstadt Green Machine | R-T Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Millstadt Green Machine baseball team of the Mon-Clair League. Millstadt entered the eight-team Mon-Clair League Playoffs as the sixth seed last week but upset Waterloo, Cape Girardeau and Belleville (twice) to win the league championship. Pictured with the Les Mueller Travelling Trophy, from left, are Millstadt pitchers Logan Boente, Luke Vallandingham, Cal Kossina and Andrew Yancik.

