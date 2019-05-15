Millstadt attraction set to make a splash

Children will have a new way to have some fun in the sun while staying cool this summer because Millstadt is opening a new splash pad on Friday.

“We have three large water features, which would be like the dumping water tower, the dumping bucket and taller sprinkler that shoots out from the top,” Millstadt Mayor Michael Todd said. “Then we have some water guns and a few water features shooting out from the ground like fountains.”

The village began work on the splash pad in 2017 when it filed for grants to help pay for the project. Construction began last spring.

That work included removing the old baby pool that the splash pad is replacing, tearing out old fencing, installing the piping, building a new pump house and installing the water features.

Capri Pools did much of the work…

