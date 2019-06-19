Mercy clinic nears completion

Stephanie Simms

Nancy Birner

Work is almost done on a Mercy Clinic South clinic in Columbia, with the facility set to open in early September.

“There has long been a challenge with getting in to see quality primary care providers in all of this region,” Mercy Clinic South President Jeff Ciaramitta said. “This just adds another opportunity for people to look at us to say ‘hey, they’re dedicated to (our) community, they’re affiliated with a health system that’s going to be dedicated to that community that’s within a 15-minute drive.’”

The organization has planned to build a clinic in Columbia for more than two years.

“There’s a shortage of primary care for all the service area of Mercy Hospital South, including Columbia,” Ciaramitta said. “At that time, this is two years ago, we certainly didn’t know about the primary care practices that would be leaving the Columbia area.”

The clinic, located at 1019 Valmeyer Road right off of Route 3, will be 5,979 square feet. It cost $3 million to build.

It will be the home of Dr. Nancy Birner and nurse practitioner Stephanie Simms.

Birner is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics. She has previously worked as the Chief of Pediatrics and President of the Medical Staff at Red Bud Regional Hospital.

Simms, a native of the Columbia area, has been with Birner for years. She is a board certified nurse practitioner.

The duo will provide pediatrics, family medicine and adult primary care. Lab draws also will be provided at the new clinic.

The clinic has room for three to five health care providers. Mercy Clinic South always opens its clinics with two health care professionals and expands them as needed.