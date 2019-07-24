 Memories of Boxtown - Republic-Times | News

Memories of Boxtown

July 24, 2019
Ronnie Schultheis displays his uncle Ray’s Boxtown baseball team at a meeting of the Monroe County Genealogical Society July 18.

A local town that featured a school, grocery store, tavern, train depot,  and dance hall (and three murders) now only exists in pictures. 

There is not even a road sign that tells of Boxtown’s existence.

Monroe County Commissioner Ronald Schultheis and other former residents of Boxtown gathered at Morrison-Talbott Library in Waterloo on Thursday night during a meeting of the Monroe County Genealogical Society to reminisce about their old stomping grounds.

Schultheis, who was born in the “Renault Holler” and lived in Boxtown until 1974 – when he moved to Fults – began his presentation with a history of that area…

