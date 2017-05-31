Memorial Day services honor selfless heroism

Memorial Day services around Monroe County honored servicemen and women, from the nation’s first war through its current engagements, with reminders of the selfless sacrifices made time and again for our freedom.

Large turnouts were reported at Memorial Day programs in Hecker, Waterloo, Valmeyer and Columbia.

In Hecker, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Foster paid homage to the country’s newest soldiers.

“They dedicated their lives to our freedom,” Foster said.

The crowd of more than 100 attendees at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery paid special recognition to 92-year-old Fred Bruss, who flew in 63 combat missions over Italy in World War II as a tail gunner in an A-20 Havoc light bomber.

Throughout the ceremony, musical arrangements, prayers, displays and demonstrations served as reminders of the conflicts the United States has engaged in throughout its history and the men and women who paid the price of the nation’s enduring freedom with their lives.

In Waterloo, State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo), a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, reminded attendees of the 400 service personnel who have given their lives since he last addressed a Memorial Day gathering at the Monroe County Courthouse — some five years ago when he was an active duty lieutenant colonel.

“We should be humbled that they thought us worthy of their sacrifice,” he said, noting…>>>

