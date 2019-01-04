 MCSD makes drug arrests - Republic-Times | News

MCSD makes drug arrests

By on January 4, 2019 at 5:29 pm

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced a handful of drug arrests made during the week throughout the county.

On Thursday, deputies with the MCSD’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit observed a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Market Street in Waterloo. After the vehicle left a suspected drug house, a traffic stop was completed and deputies identified the driver as Jeremy L. Davis, 41, of Waterloo. Fentanyl was located inside the vehicle, police stated in a news release, and Davis was arrested. He remains at the Monroe County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

Deputies returned to that area of South Market Street and observed Kari L. Trankle, 35, of Waterloo, leaving a residence. Trankle had an outstanding felony warrant for having previously brought narcotics into the Monroe County Jail and was taken into custody.

Also on Thursday, deputies with the ACE Unit completed a traffic stop in Columbia and recovered fentanyl. Felony charges are pending.

 

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.