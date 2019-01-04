MCSD makes drug arrests

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced a handful of drug arrests made during the week throughout the county.

On Thursday, deputies with the MCSD’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit observed a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Market Street in Waterloo. After the vehicle left a suspected drug house, a traffic stop was completed and deputies identified the driver as Jeremy L. Davis, 41, of Waterloo. Fentanyl was located inside the vehicle, police stated in a news release, and Davis was arrested. He remains at the Monroe County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

Deputies returned to that area of South Market Street and observed Kari L. Trankle, 35, of Waterloo, leaving a residence. Trankle had an outstanding felony warrant for having previously brought narcotics into the Monroe County Jail and was taken into custody.

Also on Thursday, deputies with the ACE Unit completed a traffic stop in Columbia and recovered fentanyl. Felony charges are pending.