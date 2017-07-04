MCSD assists in New Athens incident

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted St. Clair County law enforcement agencies with the apprehension of a 20-year-old man wanted for stealing a vehicle and firing a gun on Sunday evening.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Justin Mendenhall responded to the New Athens area shortly after 7:30 p.m. to assist in the incident.

Police said that Steven M. Madden, 20, of Collinsville, allegedly stole a car in Collinsville and fired shots during an incident in Fayetteville. New Athens police attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle in their venue and subsequently requested assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Madden fled from police on foot, police said, and allegedly broke into a house in New Athens before Mendenhall eventually located him and took him into custody. The suspect eventually led police to the weapon, which he had ditched during his flee attempt.

Madden is facing multiple felony charges.