MASC’s ‘Alice’ thinking beyond Wonderland

Gibault Catholic High School student Isabella Garcia has a penchant for acting, and it showed with her recent performance in the Monroe Actors Stage Company production of “Alice in Wonderland.”

The high school junior took on the persona of Alice the past two weekends. Garcia’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed, as she has been accepted into the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles.

“Her dream school is AMDA. She attended a two-week camp this past summer and had an opportunity to audition for admission to the school,” her father, Brian Garcia, said. “We said, ‘Sure kiddo, go for it,’ thinking it would be a good experience. Little did we know!”

The AMDA is an art school that focuses on acting, music theater, dance theater and performing arts. Isabella will study acting at the school and pursue a career in movies and television.

“I really like it. I went to a camp there over the summer,” she said. “It’s got a great learning environment, and I met some of the teachers. They’re really nice.”

Fresh out of college, she will take “anything I can get,” with a larger long-term goal.

“Eventually, my ultimate dream would be to be in a superhero movie. I just think that would be really cool to be a superhero,” Isabella said.

Gibault principal Russ Hart heard of her recent accomplishment and didn’t seem the least bit surprised.

“Isabella is so talented and humble,” he said…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the November 22 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.