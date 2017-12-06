Mary Louise Esker | Obituary
By Republic-Times
on December 6, 2017 at 1:44 pm
Mary Louise (McCulley) (Sutton) Esker, 89, of Waterloo, died Dec. 1, 2017, in Carbondale.
She was born Feb. 2, 1928, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Jewell W. and Amelia J.R. McCulley (nee Hendrick).
She is survived by her son Rick D. (Lisa) Sutton of Murphysboro.
Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Dec. 9, at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 9, at the church, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.