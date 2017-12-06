Mary Louise Esker | Obituary

Mary Louise (McCulley) (Sutton) Esker, 89, of Waterloo, died Dec. 1, 2017, in Carbondale.

She was born Feb. 2, 1928, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Jewell W. and Amelia J.R. McCulley (nee Hendrick).

She is survived by her son Rick D. (Lisa) Sutton of Murphysboro.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Dec. 9, at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 9, at the church, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.