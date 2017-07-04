Margaret A. Melliere | Obituary

Margaret A. Melliere (nee May), 84 of Columbia,died July 1, 2017, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

She was born on June 12, 1933, in Fults, daughter of the late Henry and Hulda May (nee Prange).

Mrs. Melliere married the love of her life, Robert, on December 29, 1951; he survives her.

She was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and a current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Columbia.

Margaret was a homemaker and later worked at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. She also worked for the LCMS Commission on Theology & Church Relations.

She loved music, having learned to play the organ at Renault Church at a young age. She played at churches, for weddings, funerals, and more. She continued this for most of her life, she also loved to visit the senior living centers to play for the residents.

Surviving are her husband; children DeeAnn (Jerry) Mecum of Naples, Fla., Lee (Cindy Bender) Melliere of Waterloo, and Grant (Barbara) Melliere of Valmeyer; grandchildren Shannon (Mike) Krebel, Stephanie (Keith) Breitenstein, Christopher Melliere and Meagan Melliere; and great-grandchildren Mikayla and Caroline Krebel. She was a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Mike, Vernon (Shirley), and Norman (Pearl); and her sisters Ardell (Elmer) Kaestner and Fern (William) Reynolds.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 7, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9-10 a.m. July 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. at the church, Pastor Steven Theis officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Valmeyer.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Columbia, or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

