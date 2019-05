By Republic-Times on May 29, 2019 at 5:59 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Grant Drive off Gall Road in Columbia for a man who was reported to be trapped under a vehicle.

The subject was no longer under the vehicle a few minutes after the initial call went out, but Columbia EMS, Columbia police and Columbia Fire Department personnel responded to assess the severity of possible injuries.

The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy South Medical Center in St. Louis County.