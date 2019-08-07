Man sought after early morning incident

Police are still searching for a man following an early Wednesday morning incident in Waterloo.

At about 3:50 a.m., a female resident on Morrison Avenue called police to say she found her ex-husband hiding inside the residence. The man, described as wearing a black jacket and jeans with a black/gray backpack, fled the residence and drove away on a motorcycle just prior to law enforcement arrival.

Waterloo police eventually located the unoccupied motorcycle at the edge of a field in the area of Fourth Street at Osterhage Drive, after which a search ensued.

As of noon Wednesday, the suspect has not been located.

“We’re still actively searching for him,” Sgt. Trin Daws of the Waterloo Police Department said.

Police have a signed complaint by the woman for a charge of criminal trespassing against the ex-husband. Possible other charges are pending.