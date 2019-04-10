Maeystown mayor retires

Terryl Walster

In 1994, Terryl Walster was already serving in village government in Maeystown when he was appointed as mayor. The position was not one he aspired to have but one he thought he should take for the good of the community.

“Somebody had to do it,” said Walster, who moved to Maeystown in 1987.

“It’s one of those things that you certainly don’t do for the pay. If people don’t pick up the reins and go with it, the town’s just going to die.”

Walster kept holding those reins for 25 years as mayor, never facing any opposition for a job that pays $160 a month. He is now stepping down after 30 years in Maeystown’s government.

Walster singled out the town’s two major water projects and sewer project as accomplishments during his tenure.

He said those jobs were especially difficult given the small tax base available to the village of about 150 residents…

Read more in the April 10, 2019, issue.

