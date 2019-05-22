Luhr’s legacy lives on

Pictured in the same spot as their final class photo with Tracey Luhr a decade ago, front row, from left, are Luhr’s former students Natalie Frentzel, Jessica Proctor, Morgan Armstrong, Hannah Watson, Rylee Iorio and Ashli Bourisaw; back row: Ruben Martinez Cortes, Trevin Cannon, Josh Marion and Cole Khoury. Unable to attend the ceremony were former students Kameron Berviller, Nicholas Bierman, Chelsie Bonnette, Margaret Gonzalez, Andrew Koch, Spencer Sukup and Madeline Waterson. The students were in their graduation attire because they were at an annual event at Parkview Elementary where they get congratulated for graduating by the young students.

When the students opened the envelopes, their shock and gratitude was both visible and audible.

Some wiped away tears, which they had been doing for the past several minutes. Others gasped and a few simply stared at the paper.

Among the items in the envelope was a monetary gift from friends and family of late Parkview Elementary School teacher Tracey Luhr.

The recipients were 10 members of Luhr’s final class.

“It means she’s still looking out for us,” Columbia High School senior Natalie Frentzel said. “She’ll always be in our hearts.”

Like Frentzel, all the students from Luhr’s final class graduated Sunday.

To honor Luhr, friends and family held a short ceremony by the bench dedicated to her outside Parkview Elementary where they presented the students with their gift.

“We’ve had it in the back of our minds for years,” said Donna Wierschem, who taught with Luhr at Parkview Elementary. “After the accident happened, a group of family, friends and teachers worked together to do some fundraisers. The whole idea of the fundraisers was to give back to kids.”

The money did just that, but when the fundraisers stopped they still had money left.

It was then that Audrey Kelly, another one of Luhr’s friends, had the idea to give it as a gift to Luhr’s former students.

So, the gift has been about 10 years in the making.

Luhr died May 23, 2009 after the pickup truck she was in collided with another pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer on Route 3 between Waterloo and Red Bud…

Read more in this week’s issue. To subscribe, click here.