Louis Mund: The man who keeps on giving

The legacy of local philanthropist Louis Mund lives on even after his death, as proceeds from the wealthy man’s estate and land sales are going to local charities.

Mund died nearly a year ago on Nov. 13, 2017. The East Carondelet native grew up in Dupo, starting to work when he was 9 and earning his wealth through a business that repaired automobiles and tractors and owning Columbia Golf Course.

Mund gave to several causes throughout his life. He had no immediate family other than his sister, Jeanne Lagowski of Austin, Texas.

Earlier this year, Estate Sales with Hart hosted two estate sales to sell off Mund’s possessions.

In July, the business held a sale of tools and equipment. In September, the sale consisted of diverse items such as a baby grand piano, paintings, household items, diamond rings and Civil War items.

Collectors, dealers and people who knew Mund came from around the country to buy the items…>>>

