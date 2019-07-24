Lost court fines being sought

Pictured, from left, Monroe County Deputy Circuit Clerk Brenda Hempen and Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon discuss the latest listing of people with unpaid court ordered fees and fines that has been turned over to Credit Collection Partners of Taylorville for collection.

When Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon settled into her newly elected position in late 2016, she assumed responsibility for managing a mountain of court transaction records.

Included was a largely undefined roster of unpaid fines and fees for crimes ranging from serious felonies to minor traffic violations and unpaid restitution for thefts and damages.

As her office attempted simultaneously to maintain ongoing case files and records, it became aware of an underlying collection of matters that had simply trickled and drifted away over no fewer than 30-plus years. They included nearly 1,400 criminal cases with unpaid fees, fines, restitutions and damages…

